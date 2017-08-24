Two injured by an explosion in Ukraines capital. The explosion was near the government headquarters in the centre of Kiev, as NATO officials attended an Independence Day celebration on August 24. The blast was most likely an act of hooliganism, Ukraine and amp;#39;s official said. Witnesses said the explosive device seemed to have been thrown from a passing car.
- August 24, 2017 22:08 IST
