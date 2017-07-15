Hey, if he worked with Sir Alex Ferguson, he must be good right. Well, that is that hope that the Kerala Blasters have after appointing the former Manchester United assistant coach Rene Meulensteen as their new manager for the upcoming Indian Super League season.

The two time losing finalists are desperate to climb that final hurdle and clinch their first ever ISL title, and maybe Meulensteen is the man to do the job.

Led by Steve Coppell last season, the Kerala Blasters, despite not always playing the best of football, managed to reach the final for a second time in their history.

And for a second time in their history, they ended up losing that final to Atletico de Kolkata.

Coppell wasn't retained as the coach, with the Sachin Tendulkar owned side deciding to give Meulensteen, who hasn't had the greatest of times since going out as a head coach, which has included spells with Fulham and Anzhi Makhachkala, the duty of leading the team to a maiden title.

There is no doubting the fact that the Kerala Blasters will again be the most well supported outfit in the ISL – the Bengaluru FC West Block Blues might have something to say about that, but the Blasters support come from all blocks – and to couple that with ultimate success on the pitch will be the plan.

"Thanks everybody for making me feel welcome at Kerala Blasters! Looking forward to this new challenge and to be part of the Blasters family!" Meulensteen wrote on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Atletico de Kolkata, the reigning Indian Super League champions, appointed Teddy Sheringham, the former Manchester United and Tottenham striker, as their new manager.

Sheringham is one of the best strikers of the Premier League era, and brings with him loads of big-game experience, something ATK, no doubt, feel will benefit their team immensely.

Jose Molina, who led Atletico de Kolkata to the ISL title last season, was not retained by ATK for this season, but in Sheringham they have hired someone a lot more familiar with the fans of India.

Sheringham had a distinguished playing career in England, with the big striker a part of the famous Manchester United treble-winning side of 1999. Sheringham was one of the scorers of that unforgettable come-from-behind victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League final, and now he will hope to bring that winning mentality over to ATK.

"I am glad to welcome our new coach Teddy Sheringham to ATK family and strongly believe that it is going to be an enriching experience for him and the boys," one of the ATK owners Sanjeev Goenka said. "Our endeavour to retain expertise and map out a compact team structure has been enhanced with Sheringham joining the team this season.

"One of the top goal scorers and an exceptional player himself I am hopeful Teddy will bring his fine planning skills to lead the way for ATK."