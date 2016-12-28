- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
Two dead and dozens injured in second train crash near Indian city of Kanpur
At least two people have died and two dozen injured on 28 December, after a 15 coach passenger train derailed near Kanpur city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The train was travelling at around 5.20am (GMT) through dense fog, which has severely affected planes and trains in India. This is the second train derailment near the city within a month. More than 100 people were killed when a train crashed on 20 November.
