At least two people lost their lives while 12 others were hospitalised after choking on "mochi" rice cakes on New Year's Day, the Tokyo Fire Department said on Tuesday.

Officials added that a 60-year-old man from Kita Ward and an 81-year-old man from Itabashi Ward died after choking on the rice cakes. Their families called 119 after the victims began choking following which they were rushed to the hospital where they died on Sunday, Japan Today reported citing Fuji TV.

As many as 12 people, aged between 28 years and 89 years, were discharged on Monday morning.

The National Police Agency and the Fire and Disaster Management Agency urge elderly citizens to exercise caution while consuming the rice cakes every year during New Year. The 'mochi' rice cakes are a glutinous speciality made out of pounded steamed rice Japanese eat to mark the beginning of the new year. However, people die due to its consumption every year.

Officials advise citizens to cut the cakes into small pieces first and then chew it due to their density and stickiness— the reason why their negative effects affect the elderly, CBS News reported.