With increasing number of consumers watching more and more videos online, Twitter has launched a new platform called "In-Stream Video Ads" to help Indian brands align with videos from its premium content partners to showcase their brand campaigns and new product launches.

Twitter's premium content partners offer content across sports, news and entertainment. The new In-Stream Video Ads will help brands showcase their campaigns and new product launches by targeting audiences most likely to be interested in that particular content.

Currently, Amazon, Maruti Suzuki and Motorola have come on board as the first brands to innovate with the in-stream video ads in India showcasing their Diwali campaigns and new product launches.

Commenting on the launch, Soumya Parmar, Head of Video Solutions, Twitter India, said, "Twitter hosts premium video content from the world's top publishers, and collaborates with them to develop and scale diverse video content that people are interested in."

"With the launch of In-stream video ads in India, it now creates and an opportunity for advertisers to align with relevant video content at scale across 15 content categories," she added.

Twitter's premium content partners in India are handpicked by the micro-blogging site to ensure safety for its advertisers and include some of the top TV networks in India including NDTV, Network 18 and Bloomberg, CNBC TV18, CNN News 18, ET Now, and publishers such as Firstpost, Filtercopy, Femina and others.

Motorola Mobility is one of the first advertisers to collaborate with Twitter for its In-Stream Video Ads platform. "The in-stream ad platform on Twitter will let product story to be consumed along with premium content specific to genres and creators that resonate with our audience, and we are excited to be the launch partners for Twitter In-Stream Ads in India," said Rachna Lather, Marketing Head, Lenovo MBG and Motorola Mobility.

Twitter offers transparency and flexibility to both advertisers and premium content partners to choose their collaborations with the newly launched in-stream video ads. It offers 15 content categories for advertisers to choose from, thereby making the solution scalable across premium content consumed on the platform.

To make it more effective for advertisers and marketers to align with the video content at scale, Twitter has expanded the opportunity for people to discover videos by targeting audiences who are most likely to be interested in this content, allowing brands to reach a greater audience, especially the younger audiences and raise awareness about the brand or product message.

With more than 328 million users globally, Twitter is making video experiences better for consumers, publishers and advertisers by investing in the video viewing experience through updates to the platform, content development and video ads solutions.