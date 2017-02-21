Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's bold letter is in the national spotlight. Many celebrities have expressed solidarity with her courage to speak about the issue and have also asked her to name the culprit who misbehaved with her.

Click Here to read her Complete Letter

The actress had opened up about the immoral conduct of a channel representative who made advances at her recently. "I was in a meeting with the programming head of a leading TV channel. Towards the end of the half hour meeting, he asked me "so... When can we meet outside?" to which I replied "regarding some other work?" His answer (said with a smug smile like it was the norm) "no no! Not work... For other things". I hide my shock and anger and tell him "Sorry! Please leave." His last word on the topic was "So... That's all?" and he smiled and walked away," she wrote in the letter.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar spoke about the inherent misogyny prevailing in film industry and claimed that such incidents are usually swept under the carpet. The actress clearly stated that she is not trying to play the victim card, but is speaking on behalf of all girls who are not speaking out of fear.

Varalaxmi is the daughter of actor-turned-politician Sarathkumar. Despite coming from such a strong background, she went through such a nasty experience and Varalaxmi wonders about the situations of other girls, who enter the industry without any backing.

Interestingly, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar chose not to name the person, who misbehaved with her. The actress intentionally avoided naming him as she fears the focus will be deflected from the main issue.

However, people on Twitter are demanding her to name the person. Will she reveal his name?