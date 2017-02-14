Zaira Wasim, who rose to fame with her appearance in Aamir Khan's Dangal, has again found herself in a controversy. The teenage girl is now in news for her mother, whose 3-year-old pro-Pakistan Facebook posts recently went viral.

Secret Superstar teaser: Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan look interesting

Screenshots of a 2014 post by Zaira's mother Zarqa Wasim made way into social media, in which the latter is seen wishing for Pakistan's win against India during a cricket match.

Soon the screenshots went viral on the social media and people started slamming the young actress and her mother. Twitterati started calling the two traitor and asked them to leave India. People even criticised Aamir over Zaira's presence in Dangal.

Although Zaira's mother's Facebook account has been removed, the screenshots of the posts are being shared all over Twitter and other platforms, causing an outrage among the netizens.

Earlier, Zaira was in news when she was criticised for meeting Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti, following which she had posted an apology letter on Facebook. The letter was later deleted. It had become such a big issue that Zaira reportedly received death threats. Check the controversial Facebook posts by Zaira's mother below:

#zarqawasim mother is #ZairaWasim is being trolled,Abused and criticized for posting pro pak pictures on Facebook 3years ago @kashmir_rise pic.twitter.com/3NEV5FYJ1B — WANI ABSAR (@absar700) 14 February 2017

Nevertheless, Zaira had received support from the film fraternity as many big celebrities had taken to Twitter and defended the actress.

Zaira had played the character of young Geeta Phogat in Dangal and was highly praised for her performance. The 16-year-old girl was seen showing some wrestling moves, for which she had to undergo thorough training.

Now, she is all set to appear in the movie Secret Superstar which also features Aamir. However, his role will be a cameo and Secret Superstar will witness Zaira playing the lead character. Check the Twitter reactions after the screenshots of Zaira's mother's posts went viral:

@aamir_khan chose zaira wasim in Indian movie he shd explain did he know about her mother love for pak @subhashchandra #IStandWithSonam https://t.co/jVldxo2QSL — Modi-fied Aparnitam (@aparnitam) 12 February 2017

Three Indian soldiers killed in srinagar! Ur mother will be so happy zaira wasim! — KS (@kedar_soman) 14 February 2017

If you feel so much for Pakistan then why don't you go there.Keep calm and get lost from our nation #Traitor #ZarqaWasim #Shame pic.twitter.com/pUECYubYNe — Nidin Jacob (@ImNidin) 13 February 2017

#ZarqaWasim posts are cringeworthy. I am sure there are enough Leftists who will come out and cry victim. Sad, such mothers exist too https://t.co/MbKFlDg4BW — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) 14 February 2017

If ur heart bleeds Pak, don't shit on Ind. Leave bfore u r kicked out. Of course no apologies fr this, eh Zaira? #Traitor #ZarqaWasim #Shame — Wounded Phoenix (@Rei_Kon232) 14 February 2017