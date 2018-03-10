If you want to get your Twitter account verified, which will give you the coveted blue tick next to your name, here is some good news for you: The social media platform is looking to make the process easier for users.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey spoke during Periscope Livestream about the process and how the company was planning to make account verification easy.

"The intention is to open verification to everyone," Dorsey was quoted by the Verge as saying. "And to do it in a way that's scalable, where [Twitter] is not in the way and people can verify more facts about themselves and we don't have to be the judge or imply any bias on our part."

"We have a lot of work ahead, it's not going to be overnight. We're going to be as open as we can," Dorsey added. "That's going to be uncomfortable for us in many ways, but we want to be very open and very vulnerable with you all about what we're facing and what our challenges are."

Dorsey hasn't explained how the verification process will be made easier, but if we look at other online communities like Airbnb, they require a phone number, email address or a government-issued photo ID, or Facebook profile to verify an account.

Who can get their account verified?

The social media platform doesn't want to be biased on its part by offering verified accounts to only celebrities and other high-profile figures.

Twitter introduced the blue checkmark for verified accounts in 2009, but it was only restricted to public figures and celebrities. In 2016 the company opened it up for everyone to request verification, but applicants have to explain why they want a verified account.

Meanwhile, Twitter has been criticized for a long time because of its bots and fake accounts on the platform. At the beginning of this year, Twitter admitted that more than 50,000 Russian-linked accounts had posted about the 2016 US presidential election.