Virender SehwagIANS

Truth be told: Former India cricket team star Virender Sehwag is undoubtedly one of the kings of Twitter at the moment. Any twitter troll attacking or criticising him, has to face the consequences!

This is exactly what happened on Valentine's Day 2017. The normally funny and calm Sehwag, hit back at a Twitter user, Gaurav Pandhi, and his bio states that he is an Indian National Congress (INC) volunteer. 

Pandhi also sports a verified badge in his Twitter profile.

It all started when the 'Nehruvian Congressman', as mentioned in his Twitter bio, tagged Sehwag to an article from The Indian Express, carrying a story that the India blind cricket team captain Ajay Reddy is visibly upset with one of Sehwag's previous tweets, which mentioned the cricket team as the "Other Men in Blue".

"We wear the same blue jersey, represent the same tri-colour and play with equal pride and passion then why term us as 'other'?" Reddy told the Indian publication. "It is appreciable that he [Sehwag] congratulated us but then we are no others.

"We too are the men in blue".

This was the Tweet from Sehwag

On Tuesday, Gaurav Pandhi tagged Sehwag in his Tweet and stated that "Reddy has a point". To this, the former swashbuckling India team batsman replied in a classy manner that no research was done when the article was written.

Sehwag also attached a photo of the official Blind T20 World Cup 2017 campaign which referenced the India blind cricket team with the social media hashtag #TheOtherMenInBlue.

This is how the conversation has transpired:

Meanwhile, Ajay Reddy slams the Indian Express report!

