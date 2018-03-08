At a time when Saudi Arabia is moving ahead with policies to transform itself into a progressive and inclusive society, a 'ban' on dancing and swaying at the upcoming concert of Egyptian pop sensation Tamer Hosny in Jeddah has sparked a row on social media platforms.

The instructions on the ticket of the first-ever Tamer Hosny concert in Saudi Arabia, which will be held on March 30 in the Saudi city of Jeddah, reads — "No dancing or swaying."

Besides the restrictions on dancing, the Saudi Arabian officials have also directed the people to wear "modest clothes", according to the Agence France Presse.

Netizens around the world were quick to take to Twitter and slam the 'ridiculous' instructions. One user wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen, please fasten your seatbelts."

Another Twitter user wrote: "No dancing or swaying in a concert! It's like putting ice under the sun and asking it not to melt."

"The corridors and seats will be equipped with sway detectors. Anyone who thinks about swaying will be kicked out," mocked the third one.

Another tweeted, "The prohibition will simply provoke people to turn it into the biggest dance party in ME history!"

The tickets of @tamerhosny’s concert in #KSA on March 20th have been sold out

the organizers of the concert announced



-No kids -12

-the theater will be divided for 2 sections 1 for men and 1 for women

-it’s not allowed to dance or swing

-should wear prudish clothes pic.twitter.com/aiIdJf7JWE — Abdalaziz Alhamza (@3z0ooz) March 5, 2018

Saudi Arabia was in the news for the last couple of months for easing some of its longstanding policies against women. In September 2017, the country announced that it will allow women to drive. And, in January 2018, the first women-only car exhibition took place at Le Mall in Jeddah.