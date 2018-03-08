Tamer Hosny
Tamer Hosny performs at a concert during the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on November 20, 2014 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab EmiratesCedric Ribeiro/Getty Images

At a time when Saudi Arabia is moving ahead with policies to transform itself into a progressive and inclusive society, a 'ban' on dancing and swaying at the upcoming concert of Egyptian pop sensation Tamer Hosny in Jeddah has sparked a row on social media platforms. 

The instructions on the ticket of the first-ever Tamer Hosny concert in Saudi Arabia, which will be held on March 30 in the Saudi city of Jeddah, reads — "No dancing or swaying."

Besides the restrictions on dancing, the Saudi Arabian officials have also directed the people to wear "modest clothes", according to the Agence France Presse.

Netizens around the world were quick to take to Twitter and slam the 'ridiculous' instructions. One  user wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen, please fasten your seatbelts."

Another Twitter user wrote: "No dancing or swaying in a concert! It's like putting ice under the sun and asking it not to melt."

"The corridors and seats will be equipped with sway detectors. Anyone who thinks about swaying will be kicked out," mocked the third one.

Another tweeted, "The prohibition will simply provoke people to turn it into the biggest dance party in ME history!"

Saudi Arabia was in the news for the last couple of months for easing some of its longstanding policies against women. In September 2017, the country announced that it will allow women to drive. And, in January 2018, the first women-only car exhibition took place at Le Mall in Jeddah.