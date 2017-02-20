Ranveer Singh has been trending on Twitter after he attended Shahid Kapoor's pre-birthday party. However, the actor is not trending for his films or link-up with Deepika Padukone but for his rather funny outfit.

Public Appearances of Ranveer Singh in Weird Outfits [PHOTOS]

Ranveer arrived at the pre-birthday bash in a white dress that made people on Twitter have a gala time trolling the actor. Many on the micro-blogging site started trolling the actor for his fashion sense and even compared him with sperm and condoms.

Ranveer's funny dress became a topic of discussion on Twitter, and some of the tweets will make you laugh out loud. This is not the first time that Ranveer grabbed eyeballs with his clothes. Earlier also, the Bajirao Mastani actor had become a butt of jokes for his outfit many a time.

Although Ranveer is one of the most energetic and flamboyant Bollywood stars today, his fashion sense sometimes just goes too hard for people to understand. Shahid's pre-birthday party was a star-studded affair as several popular faces from the industry had attended the event.

Apart from Ranveer, other Bollywood celebs who were seen in the party are Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, among others. Check Ranveer's funny outfit and the hilarious Twitter reactions that followed:

When you zoom into your sperm using a microscope. pic.twitter.com/dA7AnoX1Uu — Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) 20 February 2017

Ranveer - I am horny



Deepika - Ok. Let's do it. But wear protection, ok?



Ranveer - Say no more pic.twitter.com/0eLY7oFquZ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) 20 February 2017

Hijab is truly liberating ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Epkrc5Ocva — Shivam (@GhantaGuy) 20 February 2017

Funeral after party dress code. pic.twitter.com/ZfMqHdNLd3 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) 20 February 2017