Donald Trump has been dogged by speculations of dyslexia and dementia for a while now. Even though the US president hasn't really spoken about these issues or lashed out at the "fake media" for stoking these fears, it looks like these speculations aren't going to die anytime soon, considering the Twitterati is once again speaking of it.

Trump attended the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia on January 8, where he stood up for the national anthem flanked by military members. The US president sang the first few lines clearly but seemed to have forgotten parts of the Star-Spangled Banner and stuttered for a bit.

There were times when Trump wasn't singing at all and at others he seemed to be speaking out random words. Ironically, this comes hours after he tweeted a post speaking about the how the national anthem must be respected. "We are fighting for our farmers, for our country, and for our GREAT AMERICAN FLAG. We want our flag respected - and we want our NATIONAL ANTHEM respected also!" Trump wrote.

We are fighting for our farmers, for our country, and for our GREAT AMERICAN FLAG. We want our flag respected - and we want our NATIONAL ANTHEM respected also! pic.twitter.com/16eOLXg6Fi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2018

Before this, he had tweeted about how he was "a very stable genius" and "very smart."

....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Twitterati was quick to notice this and had a field day commenting on how Trump may have forgotten the words to the national anthem.

Someone should teach Trump the old drag queen trick of repeatedly mouthing “watermelon” when you forget the words. pic.twitter.com/mNocb0Z1sG #NationalChampionship — shauna (@goldengateblond) January 9, 2018

This puppet knows the National Anthem better than @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/fkVXCiUFPV — Allen Peacock® (@allenpeacock) January 9, 2018

Donald Trump doesn't know the National Anthem. Wow. pic.twitter.com/btrLGABxYk — Harrison Hope (@HarrisonPRHope) January 9, 2018

Trump sings the National Anthem the way everyone sings Bone Thugs n Harmony songs. — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) January 9, 2018

I bet you all of the immigrants who Trump doesn’t consider to be real Americans know the lyrics to the National Anthem. — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 9, 2018

Speaking of respect, Trump also seems to be unaware that it is something that cannot be asked for. During a rally in Nashville, Tennessee, the president spoke of the changes to the US tax code in the new Republican tax law and said that the attendees should, in fact, give him a standing ovation.

Trump and Dementia

This is not the first time people have raised dementia concerns when it comes to the US president. A few days ago, Twitter went into a meltdown when Trump was seen sip water from a glass using both his hands like a child. Numerous users had then suggested that Trump may be battling dementia and going back to child-like ways.

While some just raised questions on why Trump was using both his hands to lift the glass and drink water, some were quick to conclude that he is showing signs of dementia, even calling the glass his "president sippy cup."

But dementia rumours hit the roof after his Israel policy speech when he was heard slurring his words. At the end of the speech, Trump's slur was evident as he said: "God bless the United Shhtates. Thank you very much-sh."