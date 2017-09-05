India captain Virat Kohli is arguably one of the best batsmen among the current crop of world cricketers. The likes of Joe Root, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and AB De Villiers may also fall in the same bracket, so there have been comparisons, rightly so, made when these players sparkle with the willow.

Kohli seems to have become the epitome of comparison for cricketers all around the world. Many cricketers consider Kohli to be an idol and look up to him. Likewise, Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman, after a wonderful half-century against Australia during the second Test in Chittagong on Monday, was compared to Kohli by Australia spinner Nathan Lyon.

When Sabbir was asked about such high-praise, the Bangladesh player said it is possible for him to become a batsman like Kohli. "I can become a batsman like Virat Kohli, everything is possible," Sabbir said.

Let's take these words with a pinch of salt, should we?

India cricket fans are known as passionate supporters, who consider their favourite stars as gods. At present, there is no one bigger than Kohli, and Dhoni being another major favourite among fans.

So, Kohli fans could not digest Sabbir's words and began to troll the 25-year-old batsman, who is a decent cricketer, known for his good attacking skills. He is one of the best batsmen in the Bangladesh team.

Some Twitter users even went to the extent of calling this as a brain-fade moment, while some considered it to be a joke.

