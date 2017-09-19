The weather in the southern part of India had bagged headlines in the lead up to the first India-Australia ODI with talks of rain playing spoilsport in Chennai. The rain did make its presence felt after the first innings and the game came to a halt for two hours as well.

India won the rain-interrupted match by 23 runs via Duckworth/Lewis method, but former Australia player Dean Jones felt that the "Men in Blue" were aided by the rain en route to the victory. He posted it on Twitter.

So I see India needed a bit of rain to win that game. Ok ... bring on Game 2 @StarSportsIndia #Wearecoming #INDvAUS — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) September 18, 2017

However, his tweet did not go down well with Virat Kohli's Team India fans, who trolled Jones. Some felt that it was another brain fade moment from an Australian while some took a dig at Australia's poor away record in recent times.

It might be quite illogical for Jones to tweet on such lines when India, after a bad start, lost wickets at regular intervals, but rebuilt their innings and finished strong with MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya shining with the willow. India scored 281/7 from their allotted 50 overs.

With rain pouring after the first innings, the target was revised to 164 from 21 overs, and it looked like an achievable target.

However, Indian bowlers were the shining armour on Sunday as they did not allow the Australia batsmen to settle down. They took some early wickets, and besides Glenn Maxwell, none of the Australians got going, which led to their downfall.

Jones, who became a subject of trolls for his tweet, realising that his tweet about rain not being liked by India cricket fans also warned that he would block some of his followers.

If u would have played football u would have made a great defender ? — the_silly_point (@the_silly_point) September 18, 2017

Heard that team chasing in D/L matches has always advantage. — Ankur Verma (@ankuriit) September 18, 2017

Never seen an Aussie legend looking for excuses to defend losing cricket match #ChangingTimes — Proud Hindustani (@santhoshc1984) September 18, 2017

Another brain fade moment for another Australian ? — Charan Raj (@Charanrajck) September 18, 2017