Wrestlemania 33 witnessed some really great matches, a shock return by The Hardy Boyz, John Cena proposing to Nikki Bella, Seth Rollins defeating Triple H and Brock Lesnar finally defeating Goldberg. While all that happened, the WWE universe also saw one of best wrestlers in The Undertaker call time on his wrestling career that spanned over almost 30 years.

Regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, The undertaker is also the WWE's longest serving in-ring performer since signing for them in 1990. The Deadman was involved in one of the most physical and brutal matches in the WWE and his loss at Wrestlemania 33 marked only his second loss at WWE's most anticipated pay per view.

Reigns needed five spears including one through the Spanish announce table, another with extra momentum from the ring ropes and even more Superman punches to finally defeat The Undertaker. After Reigns pinned him and left the arena, The Undertaker took a while to get back on his feet and appeared back in his classic long coat and hat.

After acknowledging the applause from all the fans, he then removed his coat, gloves and his hat and placed them in the middle of the ring – a sign that he has ended his in-ring career.

Prior to the start of Wrestlemania 33, a lot of rumours were doing the rounds that this could be The Undertakers' last in-ring performance and there was a lot of speculations that Reigns would be his last opponent.

The Undertaker is 52 right now and his retirement was expected to come at some point. His appearances on Raw and SmackDown has been limited and he only made appearances before pay per views and on Pay per views. Fans and fellow wrestlers sent out tweets thanking The Undertaker for his illustrious career in the WWE.

If there's a dry eye at #Wrestlemania ur a bigger man then me. #ThankYouTaker — The Miz (@mikethemiz) 3 April 2017

#ThankYouUndertaker - my life has been so much better for having known you.#Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/earZXZ9uYF — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) 3 April 2017

My life is a dream. I grew up on the road in @WWE & learned from legends. I got to grow up & learn from the greatest of all #ThankyouTaker — Drew Galloway (@GallowaySpeaks) 3 April 2017

There will never be another quite like him. Thank you Taker! pic.twitter.com/FFQxvXOuNY — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) 3 April 2017

When it suddenly hits you that Taker just retired. #ThankYouTaker #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/GMgddqS097 — Liam Cobain Crawshaw (@Crabola) 3 April 2017