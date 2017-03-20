MS Dhoni is one of the most popular figures in India cricket. If you do not believe it, you should have been present at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi during the final day of the ongoing Test match between India and Australia on Monday. Every time the former India captain was shown on screen, there were loud cheers for him in his hometown, and fans on Twitter also went berserk.

Read: MS Dhoni's fan breaches security to attain former India captain's autograph

Dhoni, who could not attend the first four days of the Test match due to his Vijay Hazare Trophy commitment for Jharkhand, was present in the stands. And when the cameraman and later the crowd realised that Dhoni was present at the venue, it led to a huge excitement.

With the game heading towards a draw, the cameraman also decided to catch a glimpse of Dhoni whenever possible, and the cheers for him doubled when he was on the giant screen.

There were chants of 'Dhoni, Dhoni, Dhoni' as the Indian bowlers toiled hard to break the huge partnership between Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb, who have more or less saved the day for Australia with an epic and determined batting performance.

The fourth and the final Test match of the series is set to take shape in Dharamsala.

that bahubali moment in ranchi ground......crowd chanting dhoni dhoni..... pic.twitter.com/Xm7TxRbRfP — sakthi (@sakthi_here) March 20, 2017

Dhoni ~ Hey Bro, Missing Me ?



Kohli ~ Bas Kar Bhai, Rulaega Kya ?#IndvAus #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/TummTBFQWU — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) March 20, 2017

Dhoni came to see the match and camera is eying him after every ball something to cheer for fans as the match heading towards draw... — #INDvAUS #IndvsAus (@BZCricket) March 20, 2017

Mr. Cameraman , I love you!!

So many glimpses of @msdhoni omg ????#IndvAus — Dhoni's Army (@dhonisarmy) March 20, 2017

Ms Dhoni Spotted at Ranchi Stadium???? https://t.co/PvYNL6sBzb pic.twitter.com/Ldc8NpVktK — The Cricket Huddle (@CricketHuddle) March 20, 2017

? MS Dhoni is in the house. Huge cheers as he is shown on the big screen in the stadium #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/ub63yZFB7D — Sport360° (@Sport360) March 20, 2017

Its both nostalgic and emotional to see Dhoni watching the Test Match in Ranchi! #MSDhoni #INDvsAUS — Abhishek Kumar (@cseabhi) March 20, 2017