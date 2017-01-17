The 1996 Olympic gold medallist Kurt Angle is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017. Angle fought in the WWE from 1998 to 2006 and won multiple championships including the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, WCW Championship, WCW United States Championship, WWE Championship and the WWE Tag Team Championship.

WWE also confirmed the news on twitter after they released a promo video stating the same. In a recent interview with ESPN, Kurt Angle said he was shocked about the news and that he's glad his hard work finally paid off.

"I was shocked. I've been out of WWE for a long time and out of touch with them, so I didn't really expect this. It's a huge honour. This is the only Hall of Fame that I'm not in and probably [the one] I want to be in the most. This is the one that means the most for me. I had a lot of fun entertaining the fans for seven years with WWE, and I'm glad that my hard work paid off," ESPN quoted Kurt Angle as saying.

Here is how twitter reacted to the news

I've never seen an individual adapt and succeed in this industry so naturally. Proud to welcome @RealKurtAngle into the #WWEHOF. pic.twitter.com/7ERnuVvC4M — Triple H (@TripleH) January 16, 2017

When @RealKurtAngle joined the Alliance I got color w/a @Doritos on #RAW

What would I do if it was HOF

Congrats Wrestling Cyborg — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) January 17, 2017

Delighted to see @RealKurtAngle being inducted into the 2017 #WWEHOF . Always one of my favorites and an absolute legend — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 16, 2017

Congrats to @RealKurtAngle getting into the @WWE Hall of Fame. So deserving....one of our most significant signees. ??? — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 16, 2017

Huge! Had some amazing title matches w/ this Olympic gold medalist. Congrats my friend. Truly one of the best men I've ever met. #WWEHOF https://t.co/L0ZjW3i6ax — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 17, 2017

Really happy for @RealKurtAngle

Great guy and friend!! — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) January 16, 2017

CONGRATULATIONS @RealKurtAngle



You deserve this...



You earned this...



? — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) January 16, 2017

Kurt Angle is the fuckin man.



So many amazing matches.



So many great feuds.



....but this will be my favorite Angle moment ever. pic.twitter.com/Mg7fSchX1N — Grande Master Sexay (@JaimsVanDerBeek) January 17, 2017

Congratulations are in Order, To @RealKurtAngle Thank you For Entertaining Me Thru Out My Childhood. And Adult Hood as well. #WWEHOF2017 — -NXT-Headache (@TROUBLE110) January 17, 2017