Kurt Angle, WWE, WWE news, WWE Hall of fame, Kurt Angle set to inducted into the hall of fame, Kurt Angle hall of fame
Kurt Angle.Kurt Angle's instagram - therealkurtangle

The 1996 Olympic gold medallist Kurt Angle is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017. Angle fought in the WWE from 1998 to 2006 and won multiple championships including the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, WCW Championship, WCW United States Championship, WWE Championship and the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Also read: WWE schedule for 2017

WWE also confirmed the news on twitter after they released a promo video stating the same. In a recent interview with ESPN, Kurt Angle said he was shocked about the news and that he's glad his hard work finally paid off.

"I was shocked. I've been out of WWE for a long time and out of touch with them, so I didn't really expect this. It's a huge honour. This is the only Hall of Fame that I'm not in and probably [the one] I want to be in the most. This is the one that means the most for me. I had a lot of fun entertaining the fans for seven years with WWE, and I'm glad that my hard work paid off," ESPN quoted Kurt Angle as saying.

Here is how twitter reacted to the news

Also read