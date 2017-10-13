Call it bad timing, but executives at Warner Bros must be banging their heads against the wall of late.

First Batman actor Ben Affleck was under fire for misbehaving with a TV reporter and a celebrity make-up artist.

And now, beloved Aquaman actor Jason Momoa has found himself amidst a controversy for something he said in 2011.

The DCEU star, who is actively promoting this week as Aquaman week as part of Justice League promotions, was in for a shock when a fan dug out an archive video of the actor from San Diego Comic-Con.

Attending the annual event to represent his Khal Drogo role in Game of Thrones, the actor is seen in the video talking about raping his co-star for an episode on the show.

Also Read: Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal: From Angelina Jolie to Mira Sorvino, women who shared their stories

"But as far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that genre because there are so many things you can do, like rip someone's tongue out of their throat and get away with it and rape beautiful women," he said.

"Yeah, I'm raping Emillia [Clarke]. I love her, but I'm hurting her and she's crying. We could have made it longer, but you get the idea. I'm not a rapist. I prefer my women to enjoy sex," he added.

As soon as the "horrific" video hit Twitter, all kinds of reactions poured out and Momoa issued an apology for the remarks he had made years ago.

"I am still severely disappointed in myself at the insensitivity of my remarks that day. I know my sincerest apology now won't take away those hurtful words. I made a truly tasteless comment. It is unacceptable and I sincerely apologise with a heavy heart for the words I said," he said in a fresh statement.

While fans of Momoa requested Twitterai to move on from the incident, it raised another concern – are Game of Thrones fans hypocrites?

Many Twitter reactions pointed out that while fans were pissed at Momoa for his statement from years ago, the world was glorifying a show that portrays rape like just another plot twist or story line. Numerous online users pointed out at the hypocrisy of GoT fans.

"If you have a problem with Jason Momoa's joke FROM 2011, but DON'T have a problem with GOT, you're a hypocrite [sic]," a Twitter user wrote.

"Why are yall mad @ Jason Momoa, when you binge watch his show that glorifies rape and incest in the first place. You enjoy it. Stfu [sic]," added another.

Jason Momoa made a bad joke 6 years ago. Calm down ppl it wasn’t recent. Also the show has lots of rape on it that we all watch. — Jazz D. (@Jazzey2788) October 12, 2017

So let me get this straight. Y'all mad at Jason Momoa for what he said in 2011, but still watch GOT which has had more rape scenes. ? — Angela Taylor (@angie2lit) October 12, 2017

They’re defense is “it’s fantasy,!its not real” lol if they were really offended about rape, it would of been boycotted since day 1 ??‍♂️ — *AL•$piTT@* (@duartealan91) October 12, 2017

Momoa's apology:

I APOLOGISE Aloha j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 12, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

Here's the video showing the actor from the incident.