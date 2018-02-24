Indian fighter jets
When Wing Commander D Vats flew a two-seater aircraft in Assam on February 15, little did he know that he had seen his wife and daughter for the last time. While the IAF officer was honored during his funeral, Twitter users couldn't help but talk about how courageous his wife was.

The deceased IAF officer's wife, Major Kumud Dogra, along with their daughter, showed incredible courage during the funeral ceremony that moved one and all. The heart-wrenching photograph of the young officer, wearing the army uniform and holding her daughter, has left the Twitter users speechless and full of pride.

Vats was killed along with his co-pilot, Wing Commander Jai Paul James, when their microlight aircraft crashed in Assam's Majuli region. The Indian Air Force officials stated that the accident took place during a routine sortie. 

The two young IAF pilots lost their lives when their chopper took off from Rowriah airport in Jorhat crashed at the Sumoi Mari village. The pilots had attempted an emergency landing, however, the aircraft crashed at a sandbar in the northern part of the Majuli district and was eventually set ablaze. 

The plane crash took place due to technical failures, as per reports. A Court of Inquiry was ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.

The picture of the mother holding her daughter as she kept her head held high while paying her last tributes has gone viral after surfacing on social media. People flooded the internet as they heaped praise on Major Dogra.  

 Here is how Twitter users reacted to the moving image: 