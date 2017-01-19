Twitter, immigration and Russia: Why Donald Trump’s presidency could be unprecedented

Twitter, immigration and Russia: Why Donald Trump's presidency could be unprecedented
On 20 January 2017, Donald Trump will become the first president of the United States without any political or military experience in some capacity. Ahead of his historic inauguration, IBTimes UK looks at the reasons why Trump’s presidency could be unprecedented in modern US political history.
