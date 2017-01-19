- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
Twitter, immigration and Russia: Why Donald Trump’s presidency could be unprecedented
On 20 January 2017, Donald Trump will become the first president of the United States without any political or military experience in some capacity. Ahead of his historic inauguration, IBTimes UK looks at the reasons why Trump’s presidency could be unprecedented in modern US political history.
Most popular