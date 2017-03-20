Meet Julia, a new Muppet with orange hair and green eyes, who will join Big Bird Bert and Ernie, Elmo and Cookie Monster on TV show Sesame Street soon. Sesame Street, which has been on air since 1969, has introduced a new Muppet with autism that will help children learn about acceptance.

Julia's character was introduced in 2015 in the print and digital storybooks through Sesame Street and Autism: See Amazing in All Children initiative, but will feature in the episodes only from April.

Her character will help children learn about autism and autistic traits. In an interview with 60 Minutes, writer Christine Ferraro had said that the purpose is that "when children encounter people with disabilities in their real life it's familiar."

In a few weeks, a new Muppet will come to Sesame Street. Her name is Julia, and she has autism. Meet her next on #60Minutes pic.twitter.com/DvjDfSB0xI — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 19, 2017

"It's tricky because Autism is not one thing, because it is different for every single person has autism. There is an expression that goes, 'If you've met one person with Autism, you've met one person with Autism'," Ferraro added.

The first Sesame Street episode featuring Julia will be aired on April 10 in the US. In her first episode, Julia will be seen bonding with a few children. Julia becomes excited and starts jumping when she sees a group of children playing together. Later, all the children join Julia and jump around with her.

"That's a thing that can be typical of some kids with autism. So, it was a very easy way to show that with a very slight accommodation, they can meet her where she is," Ferarro said.

Meanwhile, Twitter users have praised the show for the initiative. Several social media users said that the show embracing Autism awareness is a great initiative for children.