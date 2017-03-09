Barcelona, after going down 4-0 down in the first leg against PSG in the Champions League, were second favourite to move into the quarterfinals of the competition in the second leg on Wednesday. But, when you have the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez, write them off at your own peril.

Watch Barcelona vs PSG highlights

Barcelona produced one of the most sensational comebacks in Champions League history, winning the match 6-5 on aggregate after clinching the second leg, 6-1.

Even Nostradamus would have failed to predict this outcome. It was an outrageous victory for Barcelona, and the wild scenes of celebration after the final whistle at Camp Nou by both the fans and players were testimony to the magnitude of the historic win.

It is such nights in football, which makes the beautiful game look even more special.

Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to the victory.

Watch - Steven Gerrard and the BT pundits go completely berserk as Barcelona complete outrageous comeback https://t.co/Sa9nJEJpA5 pic.twitter.com/bTudrxabez — Independent Sport (@IndoSport) March 8, 2017

What a game!What a team!unbelievable!!tremendous,Barcelona!!best comeback in the ch league since Istanbul? — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) March 8, 2017

Just managed to catch up with what happened at the Nou Camp last night, Barcelona vs PSG... WOW ? pic.twitter.com/XlXUC1msPF — Chris Hall (@ChrisHall_79) March 9, 2017

We can all say Barcelona, we love football for this great moment not the ugly side of it. — Tiisetso Sedibane (@Mphele_S) March 9, 2017

Don't forget that on 3/8/17 Barcelona came back from a 4-0 lead by scoring 3 goals in 9 minutes to win their CL match 6-5 on aggregate. — Nobody (@CeeTheProphet) March 9, 2017

I'm scrolling through my TL, and i'm seeing what Barcelona did. Incredible, so annoyed that i couldn't even catch a second of the match — Angry Korean (@jae_l33) March 9, 2017

WOW F.C. BARCELONA DID THE MOST AMAZING SHIT TONIGHT!!! ???

If you don't know bout it den you irrelevant ! #messi #goats — lil L (@Book_Of_Levi) March 9, 2017

You know I'm glad I saw Barcelona vs PSG live even though I was supposed to write a letter to Mr. Justin Trudeau as an assignment — Jehanzeb (@JehanzebFaraz) March 9, 2017

It's like the whole universe is aligning with Barcelona. — Ahmad F. (@MilanistaFito) March 9, 2017