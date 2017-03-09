Barcelona, Champions League, PSG, best comeback ever, Camp Nou
Barcelona.Reuters

Barcelona, after going down 4-0 down in the first leg against PSG in the Champions League, were second favourite to move into the quarterfinals of the competition in the second leg on Wednesday. But, when you have the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez, write them off at your own peril. 

Barcelona produced one of the most sensational comebacks in Champions League history, winning the match 6-5 on aggregate after clinching the second leg, 6-1.

Even Nostradamus would have failed to predict this outcome. It was an outrageous victory for Barcelona, and the wild scenes of celebration after the final whistle at Camp Nou by both the fans and players were testimony to the magnitude of the historic win.

It is such nights in football, which makes the beautiful game look even more special. 

