Venus Williams.Reuters

Venus Williams continued her good run in the 2017 Australian Open as she crushed Switzerland's Stefanie Voegele 6-3, 6-2 to reach the third round of the tournament.

But despite Williams putting up a good show, it was Australian commentator Doug Adler who made the headlines for all the wrong reasons. 

"She misses a first serve and Venus is all over her. You see Venus move in and put the gorilla effect on. Charging" the commentator was quoted as saying.

Later, a clip has been circulated on social media with tennis fans around the world reacting in disgust to Adler's comments while asking him to quit.

Check out the video where he compared her to a gorilla

Here is how Twitter reacted to his comments:

