Venus Williams continued her good run in the 2017 Australian Open as she crushed Switzerland's Stefanie Voegele 6-3, 6-2 to reach the third round of the tournament.

But despite Williams putting up a good show, it was Australian commentator Doug Adler who made the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

"She misses a first serve and Venus is all over her. You see Venus move in and put the gorilla effect on. Charging" the commentator was quoted as saying.

Later, a clip has been circulated on social media with tennis fans around the world reacting in disgust to Adler's comments while asking him to quit.

Check out the video where he compared her to a gorilla

Here is how Twitter reacted to his comments:

Doug Adler needs to apologize to Venus and fired from @ESPN. Under no circumstances do you make an analogy of a gorilla to a woman of color — Shanna ? (@PinaCocoblog) January 18, 2017

Not good enough @ESPNTennis @espn with Doug Adler. He continually made animalistic remarks regarding Venus which is horrible — Josh H (@JoshHo8) January 19, 2017

Has Doug Adler been fired yet? It's time, ESPN. — J?NATHAN (@jokelley_tennis) January 19, 2017

What Doug Adler did was wrong and is not acceptable in any circumstances. @espn — chen (@chendoorun) January 19, 2017

Really? This doesn't even makes sense in addition to being ridiculously racist. But by all means, let's keep Doug Adler around, @ESPNTennis https://t.co/AtIIiHuEyO — Naf (@TWA_tennis_blog) January 19, 2017

Are you f@#$ing kidding me ESPN ?

ESPN commentator Doug Adler compares Venus Williams to a gorilla https://t.co/1Qm4LH4Rxg via @MailOnline — Dory Enfadada (@MaestraOogway) January 19, 2017

Who is this #DougAdler ? And what is @Espn doing about it. And no apology. Not interested. How about time off to think of new phrases? https://t.co/whjW1ZM9gh — 2017tennis (@mitchi2017) January 19, 2017