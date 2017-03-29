Aurangzeb
In picture: Aurangzeb.Wikimedia Commons

Indian Twitterati on Wednesday took to responding in jest to an opinion piece that said Aurangzeb "wasn't the bigot India's right wingers make him out to be on social media." The replies were in the format of the "Yo Mama" jokes, except here Tweeple were giving examples of how "noble" he was!

The article in an online publication over which all these tweets were being sent out claimed that Aurangzeb was not the "cardboard despot" he was painted out to be, and while he did behead Hindus, he also elevated many from the religion to positions of power in his court. The opinion piece also claimed Aurangzeb had destroyed "no more than a dozen" temples in his lifetime. 

Twitterati, however, chose to disagree heavily, with the hashtag #YoAurangzebSoNoble trending on Twitter. One of the primary things at which most fingers pointed were the killings and beheadings under his regime. Here are some of them. 

Then, of course, there was the topic of the temples he might or might not have destroyed. Here are some of the most ROFL replies: 

And then came the other aspects of his actions — some of which may or may not have happened — that came in for ridicule. 

The debate has been going on after Aurangzeb Road in Delhi was renamed to APJ Abdul Kalam Road in 2015, ostensibly to rid the street of the name of a person who is viewed in poor light in India. 

