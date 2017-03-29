Indian Twitterati on Wednesday took to responding in jest to an opinion piece that said Aurangzeb "wasn't the bigot India's right wingers make him out to be on social media." The replies were in the format of the "Yo Mama" jokes, except here Tweeple were giving examples of how "noble" he was!

Also read: Aurangzeb Road Named APJ Abdul Kalam Road

The article in an online publication over which all these tweets were being sent out claimed that Aurangzeb was not the "cardboard despot" he was painted out to be, and while he did behead Hindus, he also elevated many from the religion to positions of power in his court. The opinion piece also claimed Aurangzeb had destroyed "no more than a dozen" temples in his lifetime.

Twitterati, however, chose to disagree heavily, with the hashtag #YoAurangzebSoNoble trending on Twitter. One of the primary things at which most fingers pointed were the killings and beheadings under his regime. Here are some of them.

#YoAurangzebSoNoble he always Deskinned people he captured in war, before killing them — Vikrant (@vikrantkumar) March 29, 2017

#YoAurangzebSoNoble

Aurangzeb butchered Kaffirs to give them Moksh... — Ekita (@LostByWaves) March 29, 2017

#YoAurangzebSoNoble that whenever some artist tried to dance, sing or paint ,he awarded them with a death penalty. — Sir Rohit Sharma (@imWrong45) March 29, 2017

#YoAurangzebSoNoble that he never destroyed any temple on Tuesday or Saturday. — चार लोग (@WoCharLog) March 29, 2017

#YoAurangzebSoNoble that he convinced #sikhguru to donate his entire head — नमक स्वादानुसार (@hereBohemia) March 29, 2017

#YoAurangzebSoNoble, he used to save water by killing people. — ViPiN (@vuniyal76) March 29, 2017

#YoAurangzebSoNoble that he didn't want his dad to miss his other son, and delivered a sweet reminder. pic.twitter.com/peypQpBppn — Pināki (@pinakasena) March 29, 2017

Then, of course, there was the topic of the temples he might or might not have destroyed. Here are some of the most ROFL replies:

Aurangzeb gave the slogan- “Mandir Wahin Banayenge" #YoAurangzebSoNoble — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) March 29, 2017

#YoAurangzebSoNoble that he always broke a Coconut before destroying a temple. — TheFrustratedIndian (@FrustIndian) March 29, 2017

#YoAurangzebSoNoble that

Whenever he went in Mandir to desecrate the idols, he removed his shoes before entering.. — Ekita (@LostByWaves) March 29, 2017

Why did Aurangzeb cross the road?

Because the mandir he was about to demolish was on the other side.#YoAurangzebSoNoble — MansahaRatty (@YearOfRat) March 29, 2017

And then came the other aspects of his actions — some of which may or may not have happened — that came in for ridicule.

#YoAurangzebSoNoble he gave 30 weeks maternity leaves to all Hindu women he raped. — Eminent Intellectual (@padhalikha) March 29, 2017

#YoAurangzebSoNoble he offered free 4G with unlimited data for 4 years. — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) March 29, 2017

#YoAurangzebSoNoble Aurangzeb never claimed taxi fare reimbursement after taking the bus home — Sughosh (@sughosh_v) March 29, 2017

Aurangzeb supported Jallikattu and made the bulls run over Kaffirs #YoAurangzebSoNoble — The Masakadzas (@Nesenag) March 29, 2017

Did we miss anything? Reach out to us through Twitter to tell us.

The debate has been going on after Aurangzeb Road in Delhi was renamed to APJ Abdul Kalam Road in 2015, ostensibly to rid the street of the name of a person who is viewed in poor light in India.