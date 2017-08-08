Usain Bolt, the greatest sprint ever, has won everything at the world stage. However, the Jamaican could not stand up to his legacy in the 100m, winning only bronze during the IAAF World Championships as Justin Gatlin clinched gold while Christian Coleman won silver.

Fans around the world might have been surprised with the result, but congratulatory messages kept on pouring from all over the world on Twitter for Bolt. The 100m race, irrespective of the result, will be special for all his fans as the ongoing IAAF World Championships is his farewell event, bringing down curtains to a glittering career. He will also be seen in the 4x100m relay as well.

Former Sri Lankan cricketer, Mahela Jayawardene tweeted 'Respect Usain Bolt', and what followed next can be called sheer ridiculousness of MS Dhoni's fans, who feel that their idol is the greatest in each and every field.

One of Dhoni's fans replied to the Sri Lanka legend, saying, 'Also respect to @msdhoni who is more faster than bolt'. Jayawardene's reply to it was epic, as the cricketer said , 'was Dhoni on his bike?'

This must have surely brought chuckles in Dhoni's mind as well if he followed the Twitter thread, which has some interesting explanations too.

Was Dhoni on his bike? ? https://t.co/4G92pBh8yi — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) August 7, 2017

However, if one takes a closer look of the reply thread, there are some loyal Dhoni fans, who seem to think that the former India captain is faster than Bolt. They had some reasons for it as well, and one of them even tweeted, that if Bolt is asked to wear a cricket pad and run, Dhoni will win.

This certainly seems to be an interesting take on things, but there is no way Dhoni can even be compared to Bolt, who holds the record for the fastest timing on the planet in 100m. One understands Dhoni is quick behind the wickets and may be one of the best runners as well, but comparing him with Bolt is way too much for anyone to digest, even the Jharkhand man himself.

Here is a look at some tweets, claiming Dhoni to be faster than Bolt.

Yes dhoni is faster than bolt — Rishabh Singh (@Rishabh83388353) August 7, 2017

Have u ever seen msd running between the wickets mahela? It is no joke to run with pads on that faster. — Ashokraj11893 (@cricket_monster) August 7, 2017

I bet ms would beat usain in 24 yards race — Ashokraj11893 (@cricket_monster) August 7, 2017

If you consider the pads, gloves, helmet, bat, ball guard and what not the cricketers wear, then why not? But MS loves his bikes??? — Dolfred Hughes (@dolfredscud) August 7, 2017

that's enough for you pic.twitter.com/2cbzw5j3TZ — Rishi Sharma (@Rishi5107100) August 7, 2017

Maybe sir you were blinded by mahi's speed that day so couldn't see — Nishi Thacker (@thacker_nishi) August 8, 2017

No he was in cricket field, while taking runs, Bolt takes 0.9sec & Dhoni takes 0.8sec to cover 22yard ?? So plz ? — Aniket jana (@aniketjana99) August 7, 2017