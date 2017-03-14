Soon after United States President Donald Trump's senior adviser Kellyanne Conway rushed to his defence to explain his unfounded tweets about former president Barack Obama "wiretapping" his phones, the social media had a field day demolishing Conway's comments.

Conway, during an interview with the Bergen County Record, attempted to clarify Trump's explosive tweets by saying that even though she is not aware of any evidence of Obama wiretapping Trump, she thinks there are many ways of spying, including through microwaves!

"What I can say is there are many ways to surveil each other now, unfortunately," she said. "There was an article this week that talked about how you can surveil someone through their phones, through their — certainly through their television sets, any number of different ways, and microwaves that turn into cameras, etc., so we know that that is just a fact of modern life."

Q: Do you know if Trump Tower was wiretapped?



Kellyanne: There was an article this week—you can be spied on via a camera in your microwave pic.twitter.com/rObFkIrLGG — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 13, 2017

Although Conway later clarified that she didn't imply Obama spied on Trump using a microwave and that she was just stating that there are other ways to spy; Twitter had already begun its hilarious assault on her remarks:

#KellyanneConway be like I can't even warm a slice without Obama spying on me pic.twitter.com/J9bj2ZG1yT — Media Liarz (@MediaLiarz) March 13, 2017

@iTryiLike @realDonaldTrump Watch Steve Bannon's videos from the past 1-3 years... it's 10x worse & he's clearly pushing his agenda on Trump — William LeGate (@williamlegate) March 13, 2017

*puts on makeup to use the microwave* — Elizabeth (@Elizasoul80) March 13, 2017

Dance like your microwave isn't watching. — Don (@TheDairylandDon) March 14, 2017