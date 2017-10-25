Twinkle Khanna posted a picture on social media from her recent photoshoot for Vogue. May we say the lady looks hot!

But well, that was not the point for trolling. It was something else. The actress-turned-author is seen sitting on a pile of books with one of her foot resting on a stool, which trolls thought she's keeping her foot on the books.

She captioned the image as: "Sometimes I get to do this as well- like the Madonna song 'Strike a pose -Vogue, Vogue Vogue!' @vogueindia. P.S For the easily outraged : My foot is on a stool and not a book because I don't want to get dust on the cover- aside from that I have no qualms with sitting on books, sleeping next to them or even keeping a pile in the bathroom to read regularly-The God of Wisdom visits you when you read books not worship them - Love and laughter from this bookworm." [sic.]

And that's it, the trolling began. One said, "It's shame to sit on books!!!!!!!!" [sic.]

The other user commented, "It's a shame to let your feet on book whom u workship" [sic.]

While the other said, "Book ke upper bathna is very wrong" [sic.]

Rahul Dholakia too tweeted in support of Twinkle and said, "Hypocrites. We have many more Malls than libraries. Why do we sell books to pastiwalas ? Bhel, Chana all that is served on paper from books."

And Twinkle Khanna responded it with another picture captioning it as: "For the easily outraged –" [sic.]

And later responded to a troll who said: "You don't put shoes on books. You just don't, no matter what your outrage meter might be! It's a question of respect...." [sic.]

Twinkle said: "I guess some people can't see let alone read-it's clear in the picture and the caption that my foot is on a stool-Blind leading the blind:)" [sic.]

Twinkle isn't someone who takes things lying down. She lambasted the trolls and all we can say is Kudos.