A promotional campaign called the PadMan Challenge was recently thrown by the PadMan team on social media to promote their upcoming film and spread awareness about menstrual hygiene.

From Aamir Khan to Deepika Padukone to Ayushmann Khurrana to Sonam Kapoor, many Bollywood celebrities accepted the challenge and posted pictures of themselves on their respective social media handles holding a sanitary napkin.

ALSO READ: Phullu director slams CBFC, PadMan over certification: 'Rules change when Akshay Kumar comes into action'

However, a netizen was not amused by the idea of the cause being taken up just for the sake of a film's promotion, and accused Twinkle Khanna, who has jointly produced PadMan with KriArj Entertainment, of being a hypocrite.

"This is an epic example of how celebrities can do anything to promote their Film. Where were you ma'am ? Why this so called awareness only before your own produced movie ? Hypocrisy at its best form," the troll wrote on Twitter.

The reaction, however, irked Twinkle, who decided to school the user about the cause and how she has been associated with the cause over the past few years.

ALSO READ: PadMan director R Balki is infuriated by Aiyaary actor Sidharth Malhotra's outrage on box office clash

The actor-turned-author, who never minces her words, replied to her accusations in a detailed way, elaborating on her association with the cause.

"In 2015 I started writing about menstruation in my columns, 2016 I wrote about @murugaofficial in my book and 2018 I am producing Pad Man -just to bring the timeline into perspective for people who look for the negative in every initiative!" Twinkle replied to the user on Twitter.

In 2015 I started writing about menstruation in my columns, 2016 I wrote about @murugaofficial in my book and 2018 I am producing Pad Man -just to bring the timeline into perspective for people who look for the negative in every initiative! #PadManTalks https://t.co/U4BDpPjDfS — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 3, 2018

PadMan, which stars Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles, tells the real-life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkin machine.

The movie is all set to hit the theatres on February 9.