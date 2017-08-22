Twinkle Khanna once again proved that she is a real badass. A few days ago, the diva posted a photo of an unidentified man defecating on a beach. After being trolled for this, she gave it back by posting the same picture again.

Earlier, she posted the photo with a caption that read: "Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToilet."

Reacting to it, many netizens took a dig at her by saying that she was just promoting her husband's movie. One angry netizen commented: "A public apology should also be made for playing with dignity of men."

Twinkle, in a befitting reply, reposted the photo and the caption read: "1. I found the timing ironical with ToiletEPK's release and the OD free certification-If you see the sardonicism in it-fine!If not-so be it."

Some Twitter users asked her whether she would have posted the photo if it was a woman.

Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToilet pic.twitter.com/tfyTQs8BFM — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 19, 2017

Blitzkrieg‏ @devdattab1

You are willfully tweeting an unacceptable image because he is a man n would have not done so if this was a woman. Please remove the photo.

ॐ Change Agent ॐ‏ @MenNeedsJustice

Y only remove pic. A public apology should also be made for playing with dignity of men.. ppl stoop so low to promote films @akshaykumar

Bhaskar Vatsa‏ @bhaskar_vats

But point is... had this been a woman, would you click pic and upload on social? If dignity of women is important then why not men?

On the other hand, there were a few who stood in support.

Saifur Rahman Mohsin‏ @SaifurMohsin

There's no dignity in pooping outside in the beach. If you see the movie, you'll realize you are the old man from what you are saying!

Sharell Cook‏ @AboutIndia

Ha! There's no dignity in openly shitting on a public beach. Such men should make a public apology for doing so

Sundari Konar :)‏ @KonarSundari

No offence but if that man had his own dignity in place, he wouln't be shitting out there in open space also i feel sad for such women too!

U H K Prasad‏ @uhkp

Silly What dignity? Wen lazy guy can't walk some distance to a public toilet 2 relieve himselvs, & talk abt dignity. U r a shame on us [men]