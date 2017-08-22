Twinkle Khanna once again proved that she is a real badass. A few days ago, the diva posted a photo of an unidentified man defecating on a beach. After being trolled for this, she gave it back by posting the same picture again.
Earlier, she posted the photo with a caption that read: "Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToilet."
Reacting to it, many netizens took a dig at her by saying that she was just promoting her husband's movie. One angry netizen commented: "A public apology should also be made for playing with dignity of men."
Twinkle, in a befitting reply, reposted the photo and the caption read: "1. I found the timing ironical with ToiletEPK's release and the OD free certification-If you see the sardonicism in it-fine!If not-so be it."
Some Twitter users asked her whether she would have posted the photo if it was a woman.
Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToilet pic.twitter.com/tfyTQs8BFM— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 19, 2017
You are willfully tweeting an unacceptable image because he is a man n would have not done so if this was a woman. Please remove the photo.
Y only remove pic. A public apology should also be made for playing with dignity of men.. ppl stoop so low to promote films @akshaykumar
But point is... had this been a woman, would you click pic and upload on social? If dignity of women is important then why not men?
On the other hand, there were a few who stood in support.
There's no dignity in pooping outside in the beach. If you see the movie, you'll realize you are the old man from what you are saying!
Ha! There's no dignity in openly shitting on a public beach. Such men should make a public apology for doing so
No offence but if that man had his own dignity in place, he wouln't be shitting out there in open space also i feel sad for such women too!
Silly What dignity? Wen lazy guy can't walk some distance to a public toilet 2 relieve himselvs, & talk abt dignity. U r a shame on us [men]