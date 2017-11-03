Twinkle Khanna in a Facebook post write:

Unwise Wisecracks

As I reflect on my actions this past week, I realize that I got pulled into this debate not as a social commentator but as a wife and unlike my normal, slightly rational self, my reaction was purely emotional and without perspective, and I have been rather miserable about it ever since.

I would like to apologize to everyone who felt that I was trivializing the cause of feminism especially because I strongly believe in equality and have been a feminist from the time I was a young woman, much before I even knew the term.

I think this came at a point where I was already reeling from an onslaught of abuse against various members of my family, which started with vicious and personal comments about my mother and went on to a widely shared open letter where the writer as a comeback for my comments about Karva Chauth tried to fling muck at every single member of my family. So when in this latest episode regarding my husband, my five-year-old was also dragged in for something that she had absolutely nothing to do with, I reached breaking point. And with my protective instincts in overdrive, I reacted irrationally with the only tools I have that help me retain my sanity in this fishbowl existence -words and lame jokes -though they have got me into trouble often enough in the past as well.

Once while embroiled in an earlier controversy (the story of my life it seems), I had written that a wise woman keeps her hands firmly in her pockets and does not accidentally unzip anything including her mouth. I am not this woman clearly, but I am going to try to be a little wiser from now on.

Mallika Dua penned an open letter on Twitter addressing her infamous incident with Akshay Kumar on the sets of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge asking people 'wouldn't the actor be offended if someone jokingly made sexist comments on his daughter' saying,

"Nitaara ji, aap bell bajaaiye main aapko bajaata hoon."

While Akshay is yet to comment on the issue, his wife Twinkle Khanna decided to take a stand for her husband and gave an apt reply to Mallika and her father Vinod Dua by addressing the controversy on the social media.

Twinkle Khanna, in her open letter, explained the meaning of slang "Bajata" which is used by both men and women in their everyday lives without sexist connotations.