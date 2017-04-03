Several people have been killed in twin blasts that took place on a train at Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St Petersburg on Monday (April 3), local media reports said.

While RIA news agency said at least 10 people were dead. About 50 people have been injured in the explosion, the press secretary of the St Petersburg governor said, as cited by Interfax.

According to an Interfax report, an IED packed with shrapnel detonated inside a train at the Sennaya Ploshchad station around mid-afternoon.

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, is currently in St Petersburg, and has been informed about the blast, according to his spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

"We are considering all possible causes, including terrorism," Putin said in a statement.

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee has reportedly said that the explosion took place between Tekhnologichesky Institut and Sennaya Square metro stations.

Officers from Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) are currently investigating the place of the incident, alongside police.

It is being reported that Putin has already spoken with the director of the FSB security services and other law enforcement agencies.

Some children have been injured in the explosion, a law enforcement source told Sputnik.

"There are children among the victims who were most likely on spring break. However, their number and names are unknown at the moment," the source added.

В Петербурге на станции "Технологический институт" произошёл взрыв в вагоне метро. pic.twitter.com/vx3PoLbCgJ — Лентач (@the_lentach) April 3, 2017

All Metro stations have been closed following the blast, St. Petersburg Metro officials said.

The evacuation operation in the St Petersburg Metro has almost been completed, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said.

More updates to follow.