Ashley Greene of Twilight fame is engaged. The 29-year-old actress, known as Alice Cullen to Twilight fans, posted about her engagement on Instagram a few hours ago.The actress is engaged to 41-year-old TV personality and according to Daily Mail UK, Liam Hemsworth's best friend, Paul Khoury.

Soon after the social media announcement, the actress was seen atop the Harbour Bridge. Posing in front of the Sydney Opera House with minimal make-up, the newly engaged actress was seen smiling from ear to ear.

The actress and her fiance posted their engagement video on their respective Instagram accounts a few hours ago. The time stamp on the video reads December 19, whereas the couple made the formal announcement on December 30.

The American actress spent the holidays with her now fiancé trekking in New Zealand. He is said to have proposed during the trip after which the duo celebrated Christmas with family.

In the video, which has John Legend's You and I playing in the background, Greene is seen narrating her experience trekking with Paul. Walking through the luscious forest and enjoying the view of the waterfalls, Paul is seen going down on one knee and proposing.

The beautiful proposal took place on a bridge under the Bridal Veil Falls. The couple was enjoying the peaceful waterfalls, when Paul pulls out the ring. Surprised, Greene said yes before the couple hugged and kissed, making the moment adorable for fans.

Greene captioned the video, "This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You've successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can't wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #loveofmylife #futurehusband"

Paul wrote, "I promise to put a smile on your face for the rest of our lives. You complete me in ways I didn't even know was possible. I love you more than anything and excited to take this next step in life with you! #foreverlove #myfutrewife #ShesGonnaBeAKhoury."

Greene has also shared a picture of the engagement ring and expressed, "I'm SO lucky and SO excited that I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend ❤️ but the ring doesn't hurt either. It's the most beautiful thing I've ever seen."

