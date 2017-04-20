Model and actress Nikki Reed, known for playing Rosalie Hale in the Twilight Saga, is all set to launch a sustainable lifestyle brand soon. For the project, Reed is joining hands with designer Morgan Bogle and she made the announcement through her Instagram page, along with a picture of her dog.

Reed said: "We've been working very hard for many months on a dream I've had for a long time... and it's finally only a few weeks away from becoming a reality... hint: it's all made in the US."

While she did not reveal what exactly the lifestyle range would include, she said: "It's all sustainable and we're using vegetable and plant based dyes." The post also carries a hashtag #sustainablefashion.

Considering Bogle already has a line of animal-friendly luxury handbags called Freedom of Animals, Reed too might be a part of this project.

Here's her Instagram post:

The actress, who is married to The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder, is a well-known animal rights advocate. Somerhalder and Reed also have an adopted horse named Eagle.

Proud new dad... What amazing creatures they are. Wow. His name is Eagle. Thank you @iamnikkireed for snapping this special moment, with our big baby boy. A post shared by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on Aug 5, 2014 at 7:14am PDT

Sustainable fashion is a big thing right now with more and more people going for the eco-friendly option including Emma Watson, Will.i.am, Pharrell Williams and Vivienne Westwood.

Apart from designer brands, Middle East's largest fashion retailer Splash too launched a sustainable line of clothing for men and women on April 4.

"I am happy to see the advances in sustainable fabrics which we have used in our collection. Moving towards a more sustainable future with close to 5 million pieces to be launched each year we have committed ourselves to environmental sustainability without compromising on style, trend and design," Saudi Gazette quoted Raza Beig, CEO Splash and ICONIC, and Landmark group director, as saying.