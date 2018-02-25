Cruiser bikes have emerged as a prominent biking segment in India in the past couple of year. The Royal Enfield range of bikes and the Bajaj Avenger family have encouraging sales now, and that seems to have prompted Suzuki to bring the Intruder 150 last year.

It looks like TVS now plans to join the bandwagon with not one but two cruiser bikes.

The upcoming TVS cruiser bikes will satisfy both classic cruiser bike enthusiasts as well as the modern cruiser lovers as they will be styled differently.

One model will be inspired by the Zeppelin concept that TVS unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018, while the other one will be in line with the Triumph Bonneville-styled classic model, reports Motoroids. TVS Motor Company, however, has not mentioned anything about the development of such models yet.

The Zeppelin is TVS' futuristic motorcycle cruiser concept. It has been showcased as a performance cruiser motorcycle with a 220cc engine at its heart, coupled with the TVS-patented Integrated Starter Generator (ISG).

The production version of the Zeppelin will target new-age long-distance riders with a sleek metal body in a striking matte black finish with shades of rustic brown in line with the concept.

The Zeppelin concept was showcased with lightweight tubeless spoke wheels, 41mm USD forks, dual-channel Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) and monoshocks. These are expected in the production version as well. This cruiser model is expected to go up against Bajaj Avenger Street 220.

The second cruiser bike will have the same engine but it is expected to feature the classic British leisure biking style. This will include a relaxed riding position, a round headlamp, a tear-drop-style fuel tank, a twin-pod instrument cluster with stainless steel cowl and others.

Royal Enfield recently unveiled the Interceptor 650 with such a theme, but it gets a bigger-capacity 650cc engine. Hence the competition will be with Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220.

TVS showcased the Zeppelin concept with a 1,200W regenerative assist motor attached to a 48V Lithium-ion battery. However, the regenerative assist motor is not expected with the cruiser bike in development.

Source: Motoroids