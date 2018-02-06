After a successful run in the 110cc scooter segment with the Scooty, Wego and Jupiter range, TVS Motor Company on Monday stepped into the 125cc scooter segment in India with the launch of the NTorq 125. The 125cc segment is the domain of Honda in India, and hence TVS has added a lot more cool features in the NTorq 125 to get an edge over its rivals.

Scroll down to watch the video

Despite being a newbie in the segment, the TVS scooter has a striking design backed by equally impressive technical specifications and many connectivity options. Let's take a deep dive to know more about TVS' new sporty scooter.

Design

The NTorq 125's design has been derived from the NTorq concept scooter that was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2016. The scooter targets a younger audience, in the age group of 18-24, and hence it has a sporty design.

TVS claims the overall design has been influenced by stealth aircraft, and sharp cuts on the front apron give it a sporty stance. In addition, a sporty muffler, aggressive headlamp cluster, textured floorboard and diamond-cut alloy wheels compliment the overall appeal of the scooter.

Connected

TVS has brought the NTorq 125 as a tech-savvy scooter and it debuts the company's SmartXonnect technology. This Bluetooth-enabled technology is paired to the NtTorq mobile app and provides first-in-segment additions like a fully-digital speedometer, navigation assist, top-speed recorder, in-built lap timer, phone battery strength display, last parked location assist, service reminder, tripmeter and multi-ride statistic modes such as Street and Sport.

So this is how new #tvs #NTorq125 Bluetooth connect works https://t.co/J51YB2a9eR — IBTimes India Auto (@IBTimesIN_Auto) February 5, 2018

Why is it a performance scooter?

Because it's the most powerful scooter in TVS' line-up. The NTorq draws power from a new CVTi-REVV 124.79 cc single-cylinder, three-valve, air-cooled SOHC engine that develops 9.3bhp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 10.5 Nm.

TVS claims the additional valve amplifies the performance of the engine with better acceleration. The motor comes mated to automatic transmission and has a rated top speed of 95kmph.

The cycle parts are also premium for the NTorq 125. The scooter comes fitted with telescopic suspension up front and gas-filled hydraulic-type coil-spring shock absorbers at the rear. The front wheels are tamed by a 220mm disc at the front while the rear gets a 130mm drum set up.

Dimension and weight

The NTorq 125 measures 1,865mm in length, 710mm in width and 1,160mm in height. The newest TVS scooter has a 1,285mm wheelbase, 155mm ground clearance and 116.1kg of kerb weight.

Price and colours

TVS will offer the NTorq 125 in four matte color options – Yellow, White, Green and Red. The NTorq 125 has been priced at Rs 58,750, ex-showroom Delhi.

Competition

TVS NTorq 125 will go up against Honda Grazia and Aprilia's upcoming SR 125 in the stylish 125cc scooter segment.