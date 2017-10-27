In India's scooter market, Honda undoubtedly enjoys the supremacy with its Activa range. However, TVS has been trying to catch up with its scooter models like the Scooty, Wego and Jupiter.

All sub-110cc scooter models have good sales and they are helping TVS establish as a rival to Honda. The one void in TVS' scooter range would be a 125cc vehicle. It looks like the company will address the issue soon.

A set of spy images of a heavily camouflaged scooter has been recently leaked online and the test mules look a lot like the TVS Graphite concept which was unveiled at Auto Expo 2014. TVS was tight-lipped about the production of the funky concept all these years and many thought the project might have been shelved.

However, looking at the design resemblance of the test mule with the Graphite indicates the scooter concept is not scrapped. A report in Autocar India claims TVS may launch the Graphite with 125cc engine soon.

The TVS Graphite is expected to be a performance scooter. The Graphite concept shown at the expo was packed with a lot of cool features like AMT gearbox with paddle shifters, LED console, clip-on handlebars and dual-channel ABS. If these features make to production-spec, it will be the biggest USP for the scooter. Having said that, TVS will have to really work on providing all these features in an affordable package.

The test mule features an aggrieve bodywork with a front apron in line with Yamaha RayZ. The rear of the scooter in the images indicates it will have a sharp, swept-back look. A squinted eye can also spot 12-inch alloy wheel held in place by conventional suspension forks. However, the front disc break was missing in the test mule.

The 125cc scooter is expected have higher power output than the other models. A recent report of BikeWale says that the scooter will have a top speed of 103kmph. TVS is expected to reveal the scooter at Auto Expo 2018.

Source: Autocar India