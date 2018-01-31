TVS is set to launch a new model in India in February and that bit of information has set the rumour mills in full spin trying to guess which model it could be. TVS, without revealing any details of the upcoming model has teased an upcoming event on February 5 and the internet is having a field day.

So, which model could it be? The excitement is real after TVS launched its track-bred motorcycle Apache RR 310 in India in December 2017. As said, it has not yet revealed whether it is a scooter or a new motorcycle that will be launched on February 5. However, going by the popular belief, it is a new TVS scooter. It doesn't end there. The next question is whether it's the new TVS Jupiter electric or the much-awaited Graphite 125?

TVS Graphite or Ntorq 125

The rumours are rife that it is the new feature-loaded Graphite scooter. TVS had showcased the Graphite at Auto Expo 2014 as a concept model and was seen undergoing testing in the country recently. TVS Graphite in its production version is rumoured to be called Ntorq 125.

The Graphite is expected to draw power from a 125cc engine that will develop around 11.5hp.The spy shots of the upcoming scooter suggested it will flaunt digital instrument cluster, external fuel filler cap, engine kill switch, aluminium foot pegs and grab rails. The scooter also boasts of petal disc brake and alloy wheels.

The Graphite concept that was showcased at the auto show in 2016 had packed an array of features like AMT gearbox with paddle shifters, LED console, clip-on handlebars and dual-channel ABS. It remains to be seen if these features will make it to the production version.

TVS Jupiter electric

TVS is also testing an electric scooter in the country, which is believed to be based on the company's popular model Jupiter. The spy images of the electric scooter had indicated that the new model will feature drum brakes and a monoshock suspension at the rear. The new scooter is expected to have similarities with the Jupiter along with features like alloy wheels. The lithium-ion battery pack of the scooter is likely to be located below the seat. The Jupiter electric is expected to have a range of 50 km.