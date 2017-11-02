There are more details on the upcoming TVS electric scooters after it emerged on the web indicating that the first electric scooter could be based on the popular Jupiter model.

A report of ET Auto projects that the new Jupiter electric could be launched in India by June 2018. The electric scooter is expected to have a range of 50 km.

Earlier this year what is believed to be an all-electric scooter based on the Jupiter model of TVS was spied testing in Bengaluru. The test mule spotted was heavily camouflaged, the logo on the instrument cluster of the scooter indicated that the model is from the house of TVS. The scooter appeared to be in its stages of development.

The images also indicated that the new electric scooter will feature drum brakes and monoshock suspension at the rear. The new scooter is expected to have similarities with the Jupiter scooter of the company along with features like alloy wheels. The , lithium-ion battery pack of the scooter is likely to be located below the seat.

TVS

Automakers have stepped up the pace after the government of India revealed its plans to push for electric vehicles by 2030. While many carmakers have already expressed their willingness to test the waters, two-wheeler makers are also in the race.

Mahindra two-wheelers is also reportedly working on electric scooters and a model based on its popular Gusto could be the first to be rolled out. The company has also plans to bring its electric two-wheeler brand GenZe to the domestic market. The model is currently sold in the US.