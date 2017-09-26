TVS Motor Company's popular scooter brand, the Jupiter has clocked sales of 2 million units within 4 years of its launch on Tuesday. The Jupiter was launched in 2013 and it had touched 1 million sales in early 2016, in a matter of just 30 months.

TVS Jupiter is powered by an all-aluminum, low-friction 110cc engine that delivers superior acceleration and best-in-class fuel efficiency, according to the company. The metal-bodied scooter also comes with TVS patented Econometer that guides riders in both 'Eco Mode' and 'Power Mode' and the engine delivers best-in-class fuel economy in 'Eco' mode.

TVS Jupiter is available in base variant as well as ZX and ZX with disc brake. The brand recently launched a Classic Edition which offers a variety of novel features such as all new sunlit ivory body colour, elegant full chrome mirrors, stylish windshield, a pillion cushioned backrest, along with other features like a smart USB charger and dual-tone seat.

TVS Jupiter is also equipped with Sync Braking System (SBS) which ensures a safer and smoother riding experience. The scooter is available in colour selections of Royal Wine, Matte Blue, Stallion Brown, Titanium Grey, Midnight Black, Volcano Red, Pristine White, Jade Green and Mystic Gold.

"It brings us immense delight to see that TVS Jupiter is surpassing milestone after milestone since its launch. TVS Jupiter has the distinction of being the first scooter to reach this milestone in a short span of 4 years. This milestone is special as we now have 20 lakh happy customers in the TVS Jupiter family. It is occasions like these, which humble us, as well as, inspire us in our endeavour to continue offering superior products and complement them with dedicated customer satisfaction initiatives," said Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters and Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company.