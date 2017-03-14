Ahead of the deadline of April 1, TVS Motor Company launched BS-IV compliant Jupiter scooter. The best selling scooter of TVS in its refreshed version comes without revision in price. The scooter is priced at Rs 49,666, ex-showroom Delhi.

In addition to the BS-IV complaint engine, the new Jupiter comes with Auto Headlamp On (AHO) and Sync Braking System (SBS). The SBS system automatically activates the front brakes when the rear brakes are used. The feature, previously available on ZX range will now be available on the base variant as well. The two new colour options are christened as Jade Green and Mystic Gold and the scooter is now available with a choice of 10 colour options.

Launched in 2013, TVS Motor Company's flagship scooter has found 1.5 million takers in India so far. The Jupiter is powered by a 109cc engine, which can churn out 7.88bhp of power at 7500 rpm, while the peak torque of 8Nm comes up at 5500rpm. The scooter flaunts an Econometer, which guides riders in both Eco Mode and Power Mode and the engine delivers better fuel economy in Eco mode.

Other features such as LED tail lamp, dual side handle lock, 12-inch alloy wheels, tubeless tyres, front telescopic forks and monoshock rear suspension of the current Jupiter will also be part of the new model.

"TVS Jupiter has received such enthusiasm from the consumers, in response to its credo of Zyada ka Fayda. Living true to this credo not only is the entire Jupiter range now BSIV compliant, it now offers the unique Sync Braking System (SBS) across the entire range," said Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President Marketing- Scooters, TVS Motor Company.