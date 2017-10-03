A prototype of what is believed to be the upcoming 125cc version of the TVS Jupiter has been spied undergoing testing, a clear indicator that its launch could happen soon. For some time now, the launch of 125cc version of the Jupiter has dominated the industry with the rumour mills churning stories after tales of its imminent arrival. However, TVS still maintains silence on the arrival of the model yet.

The folks at TeamBHP shared the new batch images of the Jupiter. However, the images do not have anything new to reveal. Currently, the Jupiter is powered by a 109cc engine, which can churn out 7.88bhp of power at 7500 rpm along with the peak torque of 8Nm at 5500rpm. The scooter flaunts an Econometer, which guides riders in both Eco Mode and Power Mode, and the engine delivers better fuel economy in Eco mode.

In its new 125c avatar, the scooter is expected to come powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder engine with fuel injection. The power figures of the new Jupiter are yet to be known. In terms of overall body proportion and the design, the upcoming 125cc Jupiter is likely to look similar to the current Jupiter in the market. Reports suggest that the additions like disc brake at the front and fuel-injected powerplant are expected.

TVS is also believed to be readying an all-electric scooter based on the Jupiter model. A prototype caught on camera earlier this year suggested that the scooter is in its initial stages of development. The new electric scooter is expected to have similarities with the Jupiter scooter of the company along with features like alloy wheels.