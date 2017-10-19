The works on the TVS hybrid scooter appears to be progressing fairly rapidly now. A leaked sketch of the model shared by the folks at MotorOctane seems to confirm its arrival in the country.

Whispers on the TVS hybrid scooter have been doing the rounds with many touting December as the probable launch month. While little else is known about the upcoming hybrid scooter of TVS, the image offers a faint idea on the location of the engine as well as the battery in the new scooter. From the image in question, the battery in the TVS hybrid scooter would be placed right below the footrest of the model.

The hybrid scooter is expected to draw power from both its battery and petrol. TVS is expected to follow up the hybrid scooter with an electric scooter as soon as in March 2018. As reported, the company has been fine-tuning the electric bike for over six years now. A prototype of an all-electric scooter based on the Jupiter model of TVS was spied earlier without giving away much on the other technicalities of the model.

TVS is also reportedly working on a number of scooter models for the Indian market. Apart from the electric and hybrid scooters, the company is believed to be testing Graphite scooter that was showcased at Auto Expo 2014. TVS Graphite will be a performance scooter with fully loaded features such as AMT (automated manual transmission) gearbox that is fitted with paddle shifters.

Source: MotorOctane