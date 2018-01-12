TVS Motor Company has been working on a host of new scooters for the Indian market and the auto enthusiasts in the country may see one of these in its production form at India's biggest auto carnival in February.

If the emerging reports are to be believed, TVS' highly anticipated feature-loaded Graphite scooter would make its debut in the country at the Auto Expo. The scooter, which was spotted on test quite a few times, is expected to be launched in the coming months. The new TVS Graphite scooter is expected to come powered by a 125cc engine, which could churn out a power of 11.5 hp, as reported by Rushlane.

The TVS Graphite scooter was spied up closely recently and the images and the video revealed many details of the model. TVS had showcased the Graphite at the Auto Expo 2014 as a concept. From the images that we have seen so far, the scooter looks sporty in its styling and packs a host of features like LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, petal disc brake and alloy wheels.

One of the other notable features of the new TVS Graphite is the digital instrument cluster and this could also include connectivity option. Images had also shown an external fuel filler cap, engine kill switch, aluminium foot pegs and grab rails.

Going by the latest reports, the Graphite 125cc scooter will be offered in four colour options-- Matte Black, Matte Yellow, Matte Orange, and Matte Green and will include 30mm telescopic suspension at the front and gas charged mono-shock at the rear.

An earlier report had said that the TVS new scooter could clock a top speed of 103kmph. Rumours were also rife that the TVS Graphite scooter could get a 150cc engine after the model was seen in a video chased by Aprilia SR 150. The video of TVS Graphite showed the scooter clocking a speed of 100 kmph.

The exact details of scooter are expected to be revealed at the Auto Expo. When launched, the new TVS Graphite 125cc scooter will rival models like Suzuki Access and Honda Grazia.

