TVS Motor Company has introduced a new matte Purple color option for its Scooty Zest 110 scooter. The scooter with the new color option was on display at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2018, and TVS has not increased the price for the additional color option. The Zest 110 is priced at Rs 49,211, ex-showroom Delhi.

TVS introduced the matte color schemes for its popular scooter last year. With the addition of Purple, the matte series now offers five color options, others being Red, Yellow, Black, and Blue.

In addition, the Scooty Zest 110 is also available in the Himalayan Highs special edition, which is priced at Rs 47,711, ex-showroom Delhi. The Himalayan Highs edition features light brown color, dual seat colors, oak-colored panels and a special-edition emblem.

There are no mechanical or cosmetic changes to the Scooty Zest 110 for 2018. The scooter is powered by a 109.7cc single-cylinder engine that develops 7.9bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.7Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm, mated to CVT transmission.

The Scooty Zest 110 is fitted with telescopic forks up front and a hydraulic monoshock at the rear, and braking is taken care of by drum brakes at both ends. The scooter measures 1,770mm in length, 660mm in width, 1,139mm in height with 1,250mm wheelbase.

It weighs 98.5kg and has a fuel tank capacity of five liters. TVS Scooty Zest comes with a 19-liter boot under the seat, equipped with a boot light and USB charger. It also features an LED DRL.

Meanwhile, TVS has also stepped into the 125cc scooter segment of India recently with the launch of the Ntorq 125. Priced at Rs 58,750, ex-showroom Delhi, the Ntorq 125 features a sharp and aggressive style.

The new scooter is powered by a new-gen 124.79cc three-valve single-cylinder air-cooled engine that develops 9.4PS of power at 7,500rpm and 10.5Nm of torque at 5,500rpm. The sporty scooter has a rated top speed of 95kmph.