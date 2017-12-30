TVS Motor Company is on a mission. This is evident looking at the way it has been pursuing the Indian market aggressively with a slew of its new models being tested on the country's roads with unmatched regularity. Adding to this list is a newly spotted scooter called Dazz, which is currently being sold in the Indonesian market.

While it is still too early to say whether TVS has plans to bring the scooter to India, the 110cc scooter has been spied testing in the country time and time again. Interestingly, Dazz was also part of the line-up of TVS at the Auto Expo in 2016. The latest spy images of the new TVS Dazz come from the team BikeIndia and show the scooter with no camouflage.

In the international market, the Dazz is sold in both carburetted and fuel-injected versions. Powered by a 109.65 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, which can churn out 8 bhp of power at 7,500 rpm in the carburetted version and 8.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm in the fuel-injected model, the Dazz gets a telescopic fork at the front and a single shock-absorber at the rear. The braking duties are handled by a single disc at the front and a drum unit at the rear.

Recent reports had suggested that TVS is planning to launch two new scooters in early 2018. While one is likely to be the Graphite, the scooter that was showcased at Auto Expo 2014 as a concept model, the second could be this. TVS is also testing an electric scooter in the country, which is likely to make its debut at the upcoming Auto Expo in February next year.