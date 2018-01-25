TVS, the third largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India had showstopper at the Auto Expo in 2016. The precursor of newly launched Apache RR 310, the Akula 310 concept attracted a lot of show-goers to TVS's pavilion. For the upcoming edition of the Auto Expo, TVS is taking it to the next level.

Though the company is tightlipped on the upcoming products, multiple reports give a better idea of what can we expect from the Chennai-headquartered automaker. We have compiled a list of new two-wheelers we can expect from TVS at Auto Expo 2018 beginning on February 7th.

Race-spec TVS Apache RR 310

During the launch of Apache RR 310, TVS officials had also announced a one-make racing series using its latest sportsbike. The Apache RR 310 specifically designed for the racing purpose is expected to debut at Auto Expo 2018.

The race-spec Apache RR 310 is expected to get twin air intakes in place of the bi-LED headlamps. New livery, smartphone integrated instrument console, dual front discs and more performance oriented features are also expected. The Race-spec Apache RR 310 will continue to draw power from the 312.2cc liquid cooled and fuel injection mill while power figures likely to be tweaked. In addition, multiple riding modes will be part of race-spec Apache RR 310.

TVS Graphite

TVS has a range of scooters in the 110cc segment while the automaker was shy to bring a 125cc scooter till date. The scene is set to change as a 125cc scooter is also reportedly part of TVS's Auto Expo line-up. A set of spy images of the purported scooter has been recently leaked online recently and the test mules look a lot like the TVS Graphite concept which was unveiled at Auto Expo 2014.

TVS Graphite is expected to be a performance scooter. It is expected to be loaded with cool features like an AMT gearbox with paddle shifters, an LED console, clip-on handlebars and ABS.

TVS Jupiter electric

TVS is also set to join the bandwagon of electric scooter and the automaker has already started working on hybrid as well as electric scooter models. The e-scooter from TVS is expected enter market in March 2018 and it has already been spotted testing. The test mule suggests that the upcoming e-scooter will be based on the Jupiter model. The new prototype of TVS was caught on camera while charging at an apartment in Bengaluru.

New TVS Apache RTR 160

On the sidelines of the Apache RR 310 launch in December 2017, TVS confirmed the development of new Apache RTR 160.The purported motorcycle had already been spotted testing in July 2017.

Spy shots suggested the new Apache RTR160's shape and styling will be in line with the Apache RTR 200 4V barring disc brake at the rear. The bike will be equipped with features such as telescopic front forks and monoshock suspension at the rear.

New TVS Apache RTR 160 is also expected to flaunt features such as LED headlamp with pilot lamps, LED tail lamp, and sculpted and longer seat. The exhaust canister will have a dual barrel setup while the instrumentation console will come with backlit LCD display. Both are inspired by the elder sibling, the Apache RTR 200 4V.