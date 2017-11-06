TVS Motor Company had launched Apache RTR 200 4V in carburetted and fuel injection (FI) versions in January 2016. The deliveries of the carburetted version commenced soon after launch, while the FI version kept on postponing for an unspecified reason. And now, the company has finally launched the fuel injected Apache RTR 200 4V variant almost after 20 months of its debut in the country.

The variant has been, christened TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi4V, and it has been priced at Rs 1,07,005 (ex-showroom Delhi). The new model is available in select cities only for now.

The Apache RTR 200 Fi4V is equipped with a twin-spray-twin-port EFI technology. This ensures better drivability, faster throttle response and a considerable reduction in emission levels, claims TVS.

The fuel injection equipped Apache RTR 200 comes with peak power of 20.7bhp at 8500rpm and 18.1Nm of torque at 7000rpm. The manufacturer claims to ascend top speed of 129kmph for the new variant with 0-60kmph acceleration in a mere 3.9 seconds.

The TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi4V is identical to the carbureted model in terms of design barring a visor which company calls 'Royal-Crown Fly Screen.' The new variant also comes in the colour selection of Pearl White and Matte Yellow.

Based on the double cradle split Syncro stiff frame, the Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by a 197.75cc oil-cooled engine in both carbureted- and fuel-injected variants. The carbureted version makes 20.3bhp while the torque output remains the same at 18.1Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine is mated to five-speed gearbox. The carbureted version needs a minimum of 3.95 seconds to reach 60kmph before topping out at 128kmph.

TVS is also inching close for the launch of its most powerful model rumoured with the name the Apache RR 310S. The motorcycle will be powered by a 313 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine that developing 34hp of power and 28Nm of peak torque mated to a 6-speed gearbox.