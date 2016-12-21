TVS Motor Company's Apache RTR 200 4V has been crowned as the winner of the coveted Indian Motorcycle of the Year (ICOTY) 2017 title. The award was given to Apache RTR 200 4V after a group of leading automobile journalists tested the motorcycles launched in 2016 on various parameters on December 6.

Apart from the Apache RTR 200 4V, nominees for the awards were Bajaj V15, DSK Benelli TnT 25, Hero Splendor iSmart 110, Hero Achiever 150, Honda Navi, Honda CB Hornet 160R, Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS, Royal Enfield Himalayan, TVS Victor UM Renegade Commando/Sport S and Yamaha Saluto RX.

The motorcycles were judged on factors such as price, fuel efficiency, styling, comfort, safety, performance, practicality, and technical innovation, value for money and suitability for Indian conditions.

TVS Motor Company launched the new top-of-the-line Apache model in January 2016. Priced at Rs88,990 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), Apache RTR 200 4V takes its design cues from the Draken X21 concept TVS showcased at the Auto Expo 2014.

The motorcycle is powered by 197.75cc oil-cooled engine available in both carbureted and fuel-injected variants. At present, TVS is offering the Apache only in the carbureted version with the power figures of 20.3bhp and 18.1Nm mated five-speed gearbox. The motorcycle needs a minimum of 3.95 seconds to reach 60kmph before topping out at 128kmph.

Based on the double cradle split Syncro stiff frame, the Apache RTR 200 4V employs telescopic front suspension and mono-suspension at rear. The braking is taken care of by 270mm disc at front and 240mm disc at rear.

TVS will add a fuel-injected and ABS equipped version of the Apache RTR 200 4V soon and it will be priced higher than the carbureted version.

Yamaha YZF-R3 was the winner of IMOTY 2016. The Harley-Davidson Street 750 won in 2015. The Royal Enfield Continental GT won the award for 2014, KTM 200 Duke for 2013 and the Honda CBR 250R for 2012.