TVS Motor Company launched the new generation of its TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in India on Wednesday, March 7. Dubbed Race Edition 2.0, the new Apache RTR 200 4V gets a slew of new features and comes in the carburetor, EFI (Electronic Fuel Injection) as well as carburetor with ABS variants. The EFI and ABS variants of the new Apache RTR 200 will be available only at select dealerships of the company.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 variants Prices (Rs) (Ex-showroom Delhi) TVS Apache Carburetor 95185 TVS Apache EFI 107885 TVS Apache Carburetor with ABS 108985

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0—what is new?

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 gets the Anti-Reverse Torque (A-RT) Slipper Clutch technology. It is touted as the first motorcycle in its segment to be equipped with the A-RT Slipper Clutch, which is a race-derived technology.

The A-RT Slipper Clutch technology accentuates the motorcycle's performance with 22 percent reduction in clutch force for quicker upshifts, enabling the rider to achieve better lap times. The technology also aims at ensuring rider safety in high-speed downshifts, avoids wheel-hopping while cornering, and improves vehicle stability with the back-balance torque limiter effect.

The Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 also sports new racing-inspired graphics and a fly-screen for enhanced aerodynamics.

"The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0, takes the racing experience up by a significant notch as it is enabled with the 'A-RT Slipper Clutch' – a first in this segment. The entire TVS Apache RTR 200 4V range will don the dynamic racing-inspired decals along with a stylish and exclusively designed fly screen which is sure to accentuate the racing stance of the motorcycle thus making it a racing machine like no other," said Arun Siddharth, vice president (marketing) – Premium Two Wheelers, International Business & TVS Racing.

The motorcycle continues to be powered by a 197.75cc single-cylinder motor which comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine is tuned to churn out 20 hp in the Carb variant 21 hp in the fuel injection model at 8500 rpm and gets the same 18.1 Nm of torque at 7000 rpm.