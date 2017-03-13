Here's some good news for all the Apache lovers, who have been waiting for the arrival of Apache RTR 200 4V in India. The emerging reports say that the FI and ABS versions of the Apache RTR 200 4V have started reaching the showrooms of the company, indicating that the deliveries of the models would commence soon.

The Chennai-based TVS Motor Company launched the new Apache RTR 200 4V in India in January last year. Although the company began the deliveries of the carburetted version of the motorcycle soon after its launch in the country, the Apache RTR 200 4V with FI and ABS versions have been delayed. It was reported earlier that the focus was on the international market where there is a high demand for the ABS and FI versions.

Now it looks like the scenario is changing. TVS has started shipping its models to the local dealers in the country, suggest the set of spy shots that are doing the rounds on the internet. A report of RushLane notes that with the increase in production, TVS could soon be looking at the deliveries of Apache RTR 200 4V FI and ABS version in India.

Based on the double cradle split Syncro stiff frame, the Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by 197.75cc oil-cooled engine. While the carburetted version makes 20.3bhp, the fuel injected versions churn out 21bhp at 8500 rpm. In both the variants, torque output remains the same at 18.1Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

It employs telescopic front suspension and mono-suspension at the rear. The braking is taken care of by 270mm disc at front and 240mm disc at the rear and the motorcycle runs on 90/90 section front and 130/70 section rear tyres on 17-inch wheels.

The fully loaded FI version of Apache RTR 200 4V with dual-channel ABS and optional Pirelli tyres is currently priced at Rs 1.27 lakh, while the carburetted variant costs Rs 1.08 lakh (on-road Bengaluru).

Source: RushLane